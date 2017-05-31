B.C. painkiller overdoses spiked 97% to nearly five killed a day in April

British Columbia's painkiller overdose epidemic has reached new grim records Wednesday, after newly released data showed its death toll this year so far is the exact same as it was by the end of September last year.

The public health emergency has so far killed 488 people between January and April this year, according to the B.C. Coroner's Service, with April seeing a staggering 136 deaths, a dramatic 97 per cent increase from April last year.



That amounts to nearly five people killed every day on average last month.

The daily average in previous months had already risen to nearly four deaths between January and March.



The new figures come days after a 16-year-old teenager in New Westminster died from what police said was an "unknown" substance she bought from a street dealer thinking it was the popular party drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy. Another student at her high school was hospitalized from the same batch.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller prescribed in hospitals, has infiltrated much of the Lower Mainland's street drug supply, contaminating everything from cocaine to MDMA and heroin. Other more deadly strains of the drug have popped up, according to police, such as carfentanyl and furanylfentanyl.