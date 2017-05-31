Overdose ‘crisis a call to action’ in B.C. schools: experts

As New Westminster School District students continue to grapple with a tragedy that took the life of one of its 16-year-old students this week, and nearly killed another, experts have said their overdoses are a “call to action” for all schools.

Both teens overdosed on an “unknown” substance they wrongly believed was the party drug MDMA, local police said. New B.C. Coroner’s Service figures released Wednesday showed that opioid overdose deaths nearly doubled last month from a year prior, with 488 this year alone.

In Vancouver, several schools and teachers have been issued overdose reversal kits and training, Metro has learned. Several districts’ substance use counsellors are raising awareness of fentanyl overdoses, and some teens even trained on overdose symptoms and first aid.

Increasingly, teenagers trying recreational drugs are witnessing first-hand the devastating impact of the ongoing public health emergency. But with most substance use happening off school grounds, what can educators do to combat the crisis?

“It is urgent,” explained Art Steinmann, the Vancouver School Board’s manager of substance use health promotion, in a phone interview. “Of course, fentanyl is odorless, colourless and tasteless — one can’t know if it’s mixed into something. It’s just so much more potentially impactful.”

In the past, he said, when educators or school counsellors learned one of their students wanted to experiment with cocaine for instance, there was likely time to act and engage with the student constructively.

“Of course we were concerned,” he said. “But we didn’t expect that they would risk dying from a single exposure. Whereas today we really don’t know.”

But when it comes to the latest research on how to intervene effectively in drug abuse among teens, he said, the approach actually isn’t much different in the fentanyl era.

Steinmann also manages the VSB’s School Age Children and Youth (SACY) initiative, a partnership between the Board and Vancouver Coastal Health. It has seven “youth engagement” staff in secondary schools working directly with youth, plus four family support workers.



It also runs a teen engagement program that gets builds up older students’ capacity to offer leadership and mentorship to students in Grades 7 to 9 — a proven effective strategy for adult-leery teens-at-risk. It also runs teacher trainings and parent education sessions on drugs and teens, and even hosts a “Capacity Café” where students teach adults what they know about substance use and other challenges.

“We see young people as resources, not as problems,” he revealed. “We’re focused on building capacity and supporting young people with knowledge and skills that can help them out when they’re faced with decisions they have to make.

“It’s super helpful for young people to hear from people closer to their own age, it’s a powerful model that’s non-judgmental and non-punitive — we’re trying to activate the front of the brain that looks at goals and future actions.”

The key, he said, is treating youth perspectives with respect, and not a top-down “adults know best” approach that just alienates their audience. But while that’s still relevant in the current overdose crisis, some things have changed.

“We’ve folded into everything we do very focused messaging around opioid overdoses, including what overdoses are, what to do if you saw one, and other harm reduction approaches,” he said, “particularly for young people who may never use substances but could help if they see one.

On interventions, VSB has heeded the direction of health authorities. Last fall, when the “vast majority” of overdoses were among adult long-term opioid users, providing naloxone overdose reversal kits to schools was deemed unnecessary.

That changed about a month ago, Steinmann revealed. “It was revisited,” he said, “and the decision was made to provide nalaxone kits and training to a number of schools, specifically to our alternative school and adult education programs. We now have some staff trained and equipped.”

In New Westminster School District, meanwhile, as counsellors help students grieve and process the latest loss, Supt. Pat Duncan argued the tragedy “underscores the importance that we must continue to work together across sectors to provide support in all areas,” he said in a statement, “from prevention and early intervention to harm reduction and treatment options.”

That district’s efforts have included a community meeting about the opioid crisis with health authorities, and hosting a Fraser Health youth addictions outreach counselor and a school-based prevention worker in its schools.

But some changes are still needed in many schools on a policy and cultural level, suggested one expert, for example not automatically suspending teens over drug-related infractions.

“If a kid comes to school high, it seems to be that’s an opportunity for some conversation and involvement, not a punitive kind of response,” said Cindy Andrew, Helping Schools Program consultant at the University of Victoria’s Centre for Addictions Research of B.C. “That doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences, but chances are the kid … would benefit from some nurturing of relationships. Feeling connected is critical to avoiding problem substance use.”

But while overall drug use is declining among teens, she said, the heightened risks from trace amounts of opioids reinforces the need for evidence-based solutions, not knee-jerk ones.

“Kids are at risk whether they’re dying or not,” Steinmann said. “All B.C. is reeling from this.