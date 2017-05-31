News / Vancouver

Teen sexually assaulted while canvassing door-to-door in East Vancouver

The 18-year-old was pulled into a house near Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street around 8 p.m. by an unknown man.

A teen was sexually assaulted while canvassing in East Vancouver on Tuesday evening.

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted as she canvassed for donations in East Vancouver Tuesday night.

According to police, the 18-year-old was canvassing door-to-door near Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street just after 8 p.m. when a man pulled her into a home and groped her.

The teen fled the residence and called the police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

