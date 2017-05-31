Top 12 bike theft spots in Vancouver

Granville Island as a whole nabs the top spot for number of bike thefts in 2016 but Athletes Way is the number one most reported location for bike thefts in Vancouver.

The number of reported bike thefts in Vancouver went down by 38 per cent in 2016, but thieves still manage to steal over 2,000 bikes every year, according to police.

Metro asked Vancouver Police Department to compile a list of the top spots for bike theft in 2016. Here are the results:

Wanyee Li/Metro Data sourced from Vancouver Police Department. Click on the icons to see the number of bike thefts at each location.

Olympic Village (0 Athletes Way) - 29 bikes stolen in 2016 Granville Island (1600 Johnston St) - 27 Granville Island (1400 Anderson St) - 24 Burrard and Smithe (900 Burrard St) - 20 Science World (1400 Quebec St) - 20 Vancouver Technical Secondary (2600 E Broadway Ave) - 18 Pender in Chinatown (0 W Pender St) - 18 South False Creek Seawall (600 Stamps Land) - 16 Sunset Beach (1700 Beach Ave) - 16 Templeton Park (700 Templeton Dr) - 13 Vancouver Public Library (300 W Georgia St) - 11 Keefer in Chinatown (100 Keefer St) - 11

How to protect yourself from bike theft

Source: Vancouver Police Department

1. When picking a spot to lock up your bike, look for busy areas where people will spot a thief

2. Lock up your bike through the rear triangle and wheel

3. To make things extra difficult for the thief, either take off your front wheel and lock it with the rear wheel or use an additional cable lock to lock your front wheel to the rear lock.