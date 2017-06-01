B.C. political leaders welcome feds $876M to help lumber sector weather tariffs

VANCOUVER — The federal government's financial aide for Canada's forestry sector over the softwood trade dispute is getting support across party lines in British Columbia.

Premier Christy Clark says the federal funding will help the 60,000 people working in the sector in B.C. after the United States slapped duties as has high as 24 per cent on Canadian softwood, arguing the industry was unfairly subsidized.

Clark says in a statement she believes Canada will win a legal battle over the U.S. allegations, but workers and communities will feel the impact in the meantime.

B.C. is Canada's largest producer of softwood lumber, accounting for about half of overall production.

NDP Leader John Horgan says the federal funding is a "good start" and he expects the province to get its fair share to reflect its weight in Canada's softwood industry.