B.C.'s 'SCOHOL' for kids who can't read good? Revelstoke paints ironic typo by school
City staff get a chuckle-worthy lesson in doing 'other stuff good too' after spelling mistake, ironically inscribed in front of a local school.
Move over, Trumpian "covfefe."
The U.S. President's infamous late-night typo on Twitter may have been surpassed as misspelling of the year.
On Wednesday, the City of Revelstoke, B.C. sparked light-hearted jokes across the province and beyond when its newly painted warning for motorists to slow down in front of a local school inadvertently misspelled the word "school."
"SCOHOL," the contractors wrote instead.
A photograph of the painted letters was posted online to the bemusement of the Twittersphere. Here are a few gems.
