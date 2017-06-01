News / Vancouver

B.C.'s 'SCOHOL' for kids who can't read good? Revelstoke paints ironic typo by school

City staff get a chuckle-worthy lesson in doing 'other stuff good too' after spelling mistake, ironically inscribed in front of a local school.

The City of Revelstoke plans to repaint this typo in front of a local school.

Supplied/Twitter

The City of Revelstoke plans to repaint this typo in front of a local school.

Move over, Trumpian "covfefe."

The U.S. President's infamous late-night typo on Twitter may have been surpassed as misspelling of the year.

On Wednesday, the City of Revelstoke, B.C. sparked light-hearted jokes across the province and beyond when its newly painted warning for motorists to slow down in front of a local school inadvertently misspelled the word "school."

"SCOHOL," the contractors wrote instead.

A photograph of the painted letters was posted online to the bemusement of the Twittersphere. Here are a few gems.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...