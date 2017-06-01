B.C.'s 'SCOHOL' for kids who can't read good? Revelstoke paints ironic typo by school

Move over, Trumpian "covfefe."

The U.S. President's infamous late-night typo on Twitter may have been surpassed as misspelling of the year.

On Wednesday, the City of Revelstoke, B.C. sparked light-hearted jokes across the province and beyond when its newly painted warning for motorists to slow down in front of a local school inadvertently misspelled the word "school."

"SCOHOL," the contractors wrote instead.