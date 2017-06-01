‘You see birds eating cigarette butts’: How to keep B.C.’s parks clean

“Don’t litter” is a mantra many people are taught at a young age but several tons of garbage are still dumped on some of B.C.’s beaches, lakes and mountains every year.

Hundreds of volunteers and non-profit groups take it upon themselves to clean up the mess – teams pick up three tonnes of trash from Cultus Lake alone every year – but preventing it in the first place will take education and community engagement, observers say.

People need to understand that garbage and food is not just an eyesore – it attracts bears and other wildlife and may force authorities to close trails and camping grounds to protect both people and animals, said B.C. recreation officer Alistair McCrone.

The Ministry of Lands, Forests and Natural Resources has already had to close one trail near Pemberton after several bears charged visitors this year.

McCrone wants all students to learn camping etiquette and bear awareness before graduating.

“It would be helpful if it was mandatory in high school so everybody is learning about this before they leave school.”

Some school districts in B.C. offer programs that focus on outdoor education like Vancouver’s TREK program.

Aside from the dangers of attracting bears with garbage, trash left in parks and beaches also pollutes the surrounding ecosystem and kills wildlife. It’s all around bad for B.C.’s reputation, says one non-profit group.

“We are trying to improve our coastline and maintain the economic value of our tourism and recreational industry,” said Matthew Unger, director of development at the Vancouver chapter of Surfrider Foundation.

“You see birds eating cigarette butts, filing their stomachs with plastics and toxins.”

Surfrider organizes shore clean-ups for various parks in the Vancouver area, like English Bay and Lynn Cannon.

Its next shore clean-up is scheduled for World Ocean’s Day on Saturday June 10, at Habitat Island in Southeast False Creek.

It’s a notoriously dirty area, said Unger.

“People can tuck away in there – there’s lots of grass. You see tons of cigarette butts discarded. That tends to be a pretty bad area.”

But community engagement can lead to a drastic reduction of garbage, said Surfrider Foundation’s Vancouver chair, Yura Kulikov.

Volunteers comb through a 1,500 square metre area at every shore clean-up to create a dataset of garbage volume over time, he explained. In January 2015, crews found 1460 cigarette butts in an area that size at Wreck Beach.

The local community rallied after results of the 2015 clean-up became public to ensure their beach would perform better at the next clean up, explained Kulikov.

One year later, Surfrider only found 640 in the same spot. And a couple of months ago, they found 17.

That transformative change in the amount of litter at Wreck Beach shows what a little awareness can do, he said. He hopes the same thing can happen at other parks.

But for popular tourist destinations, better signage would quickly and effectively remind visitors to not litter, Unger added.