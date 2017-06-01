Maple Ridge homeless “have received threats, have faced violence:" lawyer

Tana Copperthwaite once dreamed of having a garden.

Now, after a year of living in a low-barrier shelter run by Raincity Housing, Copperthwaite, 56, is staying in a tent in a city-owned lot off the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

“I would like to see them build some affordable housing,” Copperthwaite said of her hopes for the future.

“Just regular housing where people could go and live. There’s nothing here, and this town is so full of people who are haters of the homeless and people who are down and out.”

After years of hard-fought community efforts against efforts to build two provincially-funded low barrier shelters in the community, residents of a tent encampment in Maple Ridge have literally nowhere else to go, said DJ Larkin, a lawyer with Pivot Legal.

A low-barrier shelter operated by Raincity Housing closed on May 31 after funding from BC Housing came to an end. (Low barrier means that people are not required to “meet certain standards of behaviour, or are compliant with mental health or addiction treatment plans,” according to Raincity Housing’s website.) Thirteen people who stayed up until that date have either found other shelter, or have chosen to camp outside, said Raincity in an email, while the organization continues to work with 38 former shelter residents to find permanent housing.

The city of Maple Ridge has gone to court to seek an injunction to remove the tent city, which it wants to turn into a city park. Pivot Legal has been speaking with tent city residents about the upcoming court case.

It’s common for cities, like Vancouver, to go to court to seek injunction to remove large tent encampments, which have formed relatively frequently in recent years as protests to rising homelessness. The City of Vancouver recently lost an injunction to close down a tent city at 950 Main St.

“We’re not surprised that the city of Maple Ridge is seeking an injunction, but it’s extremely problematic in this context,” Larkin said. “There’s a dire, dire need for low barrier housing, the city and the province have not moved forward on necessary projects for people in need, and because of the prevailing stigma towards people who are homeless, people are at risk.

Larkin said homeless people in Maple Ridge “have received threats, have faced violence, have had things thrown at them.”

Now that the Raincity shelter has closed, there is no longer any other low barrier shelter in Maple Ridge and just one other shelter run by the Salvation Army. Copperthwaite said that because of bad experiences in the past, she wouldn’t consider going to the Salvation Army shelter.

Metro did not receive a response to interview requests to the City of Maple Ridge or the mayor, Nicole Read.

But at a Feb. 27 press conference prior to Metro Vancouver’s homeless count, Read — who recently received death threats that are now being investigated by police — expressed frustration with senior levels of government.