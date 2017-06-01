NDP Leader John Horgan calls on BC Hydro not to finalize Site C contracts

VANCOUVER — NDP Leader John Horgan has advised BC Hydro not to sign any new contracts on the divisive Site C hydroelectric dam project.

The $8.8 billion dam will be the third on the Peace River, flooding an 83-kilometre stretch of valley, and local First Nations, landowners and farmers have fiercely opposed the project.

In a letter addressed to BC Hydro's president and CEO, Horgan urges the corporation not to finalize any contracts that do not contain a penalty-free cancellation clause "until a new government has gained the confidence of the legislature."

An agreement between the NDP and Green party was signed earlier this week that would see the New Democrats lead a minority government, ousting the incumbent Liberals.

The agreement includes a promise to refer the project to the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine its economic viability.

In the letter to Jessica McDonald dated May 31 and written on the letterhead of the Official Opposition, Horgan says voters elected parties that want the Site C project reviewed or stopped.

BC Hydro couldn't be immediately reached for comment.