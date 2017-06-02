Balmoral Hotel tenants hit with evacuation order

The City of Vancouver issued an evacuation order to tenants of the Balmoral Hotel on June 2, saying tenants must be out of the building within ten days.

The city says a recent property inspection found serious structural damage to the building. A previous warning to tenants asked them not to fill up bathtubs because of the pressure the extra weight could put on bathroom floors. Today’s notice states that there is “extensive water damage, serious wood rot and framing deterioration that put the building at risk of a structural failure and a localized collapse.”

The Balmoral and the Regent Hotel across the street (both located at Hastings and Main in the Downtown Eastside) top the city’s list of Vancouver’s worst SROs.