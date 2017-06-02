Okanagan Lake keeps rising as flood watch remains in effect for B.C. Interior

KELOWNA, B.C. — Okanagan Lake has risen another two centimetres, suggesting more flooding is on the way before high-elevation snowpacks melt.

Officials at Central Okanagan Emergency Operations say the lake is now at 343.19 metres and Mission Creek, which empties into the waterway, is flowing between 65 and 85 cubic metres per second.

The lake surpassed the 1948 historic flood level of 343 metres last Sunday.

Five waterfront properties were placed on evacuation order Thursday as a result of the rising water levels and a number of evacuation alerts remain in effect.

Residents have been advised to pump water from their homes into areas such as creeks, lawns or ditches and avoid pumping into storm drains or sewer systems that are at risk of backing up.