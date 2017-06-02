Vancouver forecasts 400 overdose deaths in 2017

Vancouver is on pace to meet a grim milestone as overdose deaths show no signs of slowing down.

According to an updated released Friday, there were nine overdose deaths reported by Vancouver police in the week of May 22, totaling an estimated 170 overdose deaths in the city so far this year.

That already accounts for 78 per cent of all overdose deaths in Vancouver last year.

If the trend continues, the city says more than 400 people could die of overdoses this year during the fentanyl-fueled public health emergency.

“The near-record number of drug overdose deaths in the fentanyl crisis is a bloodbath in all corners of Vancouver with no end in sight,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in the statement. “With a new B.C. government there’s now some hope of getting people desperately-needed treatment options swiftly and without stigma. I urge the province to take immediate action on health care solutions to save lives and to dramatically ramp up overdose prevention and education efforts.”

If the NDP and Green parties form a minority government in British Columbia, as expected, they have promised to create a ministry devoted to mental health and addiction strategy and to “develop an immediate response to the fentanyl crisis based on successful programs that invest in treatment-on-demand, drug substitution, early-warning monitoring systems, and a co-ordinated response.”

Last week, Health Canada announced it would allow three more supervised drug consumption sites in Metro Vancouver; one in Vancouver and two in Surrey.