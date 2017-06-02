Why did Vancouver wait so long to order structural review of crumbling Balmoral?

Advocates are questioning why — after years of filth, infestation, leaks and major disrepair at the Balmoral Hotel — the City of Vancouver waited so long to undertake a structural inspection of the aging single-room occupancy hotel.

That inspection, completed on May 30, has shown the building is at risk of collapse, and the city has ordered tenants to evacuate by June 12.

“It’s remarkable that after 10 years of City of Vancouver building inspections, all of a sudden another building inspection reveals unsafe conditions at the Balmoral,” said Jason Gratl, a lawyer who has launched a class action lawsuit against the city and the owners of the property, the Sahota family.

“Wood rot can happen in the space of a week?”

Paul Mochrie, deputy city manager, defended the city’s actions at a press conference on June 2.

“The type of inspections we usually do for standards of maintenance are based on visual inspection,” Mochrie said. “As we’ve increased our enforcement, we’ve required the owners to take more detailed professional assessment of the building. Those have required removing doors, walls, ceilings.”

What would those visual inspections have revealed?

Metro spoke to several tenants who described extensive mould and mushrooms growing out of their ceilings, being able to push their finger through spongy drywall, rampant infestations that fouled mattresses with rat urine and feces, and bathtubs that either don’t work or constantly run hot water.

One resident, Carynton Derkson, said she lives in a tent on the street for a time every month to get a break from the Balmoral and the health problems she believes it causes: pneumonia, flu and food poisoning.

Mochrie said the city had ordered the detailed engineering assessment after hearing “indications of concern with the structure” over the past two years.

Tenant organizer Wendy Pedersen told Metro she attempted to alert the city to serious structural problems in July 2016, when she discovered unqualified tenants attempting to fix a rotten structural beam.

The city convened a new SRO task force, and stepped up enforcement, as part of its response to the demands of residents of a tent city at 58 W. Hastings in the summer of 2016.

In October 2016, Gratl launched his class action lawsuit on behalf of tenants of the Balmoral and Regent — both owned by the Sahotas, and rated the city’s two worst SROs. The lawsuit, which is ongoing, took aim at the city for failing to enforce its own standards of maintenance bylaw, which allows the city to do repairs that owners fail to complete and then bill property owners.

Gratl said it would be possible for the city to eventually take ownership of the building, by registering liens against the building if the Sahotas don’t pay for repair work the city has done.

Where will they go?

Some residents of the Balmoral Hotel say they’re not sure where they’ll go following a June 2 order from the City of Vancouver to evacuate the SRO in 10 days because the building is at risk of collapse.

Others say they saw the writing on the wall, as they heard information from the city and tenant organizers about the sorry state of the building, and have already found other places to stay.

Mary Garlow, who has lived in the building for over 40 years, said that one of the owners of the hotel had promised her and her son rooms at the Regent Hotel, across the street from the Balmoral. Another resident, Bob, who has lived at the Balmoral for 14 years doesn’t know where he’ll end up after June 12.

Marcia Thomas, who lives on the second floor, will be moving into a new social housing building in October. In the meantime, she plans to move to the Marble Arch Hotel at Richards and Pender.

“It still leads 199 people without homes,” said Marcia Thomas of the evacuation order. (The city estimates 143 people currently live at the Balmoral.)

The city and BC Housing will work together to find housing for the displaced tenants, both organizations confirmed to Metro.

The city intends to retain the building as low-income housing. But whether the city will pay for all the repairs is still to be determined.

“This is a private building owned by private landowners,” said Mochrie. “There is a concern about pouring taxpayer money into a private asset, simply to shore up essentially negligence on behalf of a private owner.”

Housing activists who had raised concerns about the state of the Balmoral wanted the city to pay for repairs — but not displace people while the work was being done.

Some now feel guilty about speaking up.