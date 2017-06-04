Deer disturbances spark B.C. police warning about unruly ungulates

Move over, Richmond's 'Grabby' the sea lion. Unusually 'aggressive' deer had denizens of another British Columbia town on the defensive Sunday.



After at least two reports of deer-human encounters gone bad, it behooved Saanich police to issue an official warning to residents, especially those walking dogs while local does protectively tended to their young fawns.

"Deer (particularly Does) they encounter at this time of year may have small fawns hidden nearby," said a statement released by Saanich Police Department and the local pound, "and may react aggressively to the presence of dogs and their owners."

The first incident saw a local man phone in to claim "he was the subject of an unprovoked deer attack" around noon Sunday, according to Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley in a statement. "The man was walking his small dog on Borden Street and was accosted by a doe.

"The deer actively pursued him and his dog through the area, and even followed him up onto a residential property where the male took refuge on a porch. The doe followed him up onto the porch."

Neither man nor dog were injured, Horsley said. But within two hours the detachment received another call, after a deer entered the yard of a Gordon Head neighbourhood resident playing in his yard and tried to attack his dog.

Even when he chased the deer away with a "baseball bat," police noted, "the deer came back three times" onto the property.