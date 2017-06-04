New West festival ushers in new age of food trucks: Beer

The next evolution of food trucks will soon be making weekly stops in New Westminster, serving local craft beer to festivalgoers.

That’s right, Metro Vancouver now has a bar truck.

The Downtown New Westminster Business Improvement Association has announced a new weekly night market starting Friday, July 7 on Front Street.

The 600-block of street has pretty much been a no-go area for a lot of locals in the past two years because of constant construction, according to BIA events manager Angie Whitfield.

That’s where the city demolished part of a massive three-storey parkade, reconstructed Front Street and made extensive changes to the nearby rail crossing and intersection to allow for train whistle cessation.

“They’ve been through a lot for the past couple of years,” Whitfield told Metro of the impact on businesses. “Our main goal is just to have people think of Front Street in a good positive light once again.”

Now that most of the construction is done and that section of Front Street has been designed into a pedestrian-friendly promenade, the BIA will start hosting Fridays on Front.

The weekly festival will feature a farmers market, craft market, food trucks, live music and outdoor activities from neighbouring businesses.

It has also booked the Vegabond Event Bar Company to set up shop with its beer truck to serve suds from New Westminster’s Steel and Oak brewery.

Whitfield said it’s the first public Lower Mainland festival to feature a beer truck and is the first time the city has ever licensed an entire block for an event, so people are free to buy a beer and walk around wherever they’d like.

“When we started doing visioning of what would make a street market really something unique, we heard over and over again everyone say ‘Well, if we could get a beer and walk down the street it would be really amazing’,” said Whitfield. “We first starting conversations with the city and they were really supportive of it. It’s the first time the city has done it and this will certainly be us trying to prove that it can happen in a responsible way and not cause issues.”

Whitfield said the BIA connected with Vegabond, which mostly does private events like weddings, after it inquired about being part of its annual Columbia StrEAT food truck festival.

“As soon as I saw the email in my inbox I thought, ‘Wow, this is cool.’ So we set up a meeting right away and now we’ve got them locked for the whole summer,” she said. “It’s a great business concept, the first one I had ever heard of.

“They outfitted the truck with five kegs, so they have the ability to go to any brewery in the Lower Mainland, pick up kegs, plug it into the truck and serve craft beer.”

Whitfield said the BIA’s focus is on getting local residents back on Front Street, but expects a healthy number of visitors from other parts of the region.

“There’s two SkyTrain stations steps away from the footprint we’ve chosen for the event, so it makes it an easy event for all of Surrey, Burnaby and Vancouver to get to,” she said.