Vancouver’s Empty Homes Tax deadline approaches

The deadline for Vancouver homeowners to rent out empty dwellings —or be fined — is fast approaching.

The city’s Empty Homes Tax is the first of its kind in Canada and aims to assuage the ongoing rental housing crisis by encouraging owners to rent out vacant properties or be fined a whopping 1 per cent of the home’s assessed value.

For example, an empty house on Vancouver’s West Side, assessed at $2.7 million, would be subject to an additional $27,000 in property tax.

To avoid the tax, owners need to have their properties rented for a total of at least six months, meaning any currently vacant homes need to be rented by July 1. Principal residences are exempt.

Council hopes the tax will force upwards of 20,000 empty homes into the city’s dismal rental market.

“It’s unacceptable for so much housing to be treated as a commodity while people who live and work in Vancouver can’t find an affordable and secure place to live,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in a press release Sunday.

“Housing is for homes first, investments second. The Empty Homes Tax will help ensure the best use of all our housing, and boost long term rental supply by bringing thousands of homes back into the market.”