$1 million birthday win for Kelowna, B.C., man planning to pay off mortgage

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man had a happy birthday indeed by winning $1 million.

The B.C. Lottery Corp. says David McLeod of Kelowna bought a 6/49 ticket for a draw on May 17, which happened to be his birthday.

McLeod says he texted a picture of the validation slip to his wife to confirm what he was seeing.

He says it a great present and the reality of the big win is starting to sink in.

McLeod plans to pay off his mortgage with part of money.