Abbotsford police arrest man for allegedly stealing tailgates

Abbotsford police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing the tailgates off pickup trucks in two Fraser Valley cities.

David Ahner is charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 for allegedly stealing three Ford F350 tailgates in Langley and Abbotsford. He also faces a fourth charge of driving while disqualified.

In the past year and a half, more than 80 tailgates have been stolen from pickups in the Fraser Valley communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission and Chilliwack.