News / Vancouver

Abbotsford police arrest man for allegedly stealing tailgates

David Ahner, 38, faces three counts of theft over $5,000 for allegedly stealing three tailgates in Langley and Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing the tailgates off pickup trucks in two Fraser Valley cities.

David Ahner is charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 for allegedly stealing three Ford F350 tailgates in Langley and Abbotsford. He also faces a fourth charge of driving while disqualified.

In the past year and a half, more than 80 tailgates have been stolen from pickups in the Fraser Valley communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission and Chilliwack.

Police claim the cost of replacing a single tailgate can be upwards of $10,000 and remind truck owners to lock tailgates whenever possible to make them more difficult to steal.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...