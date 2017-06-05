Abbotsford police arrest man for allegedly stealing tailgates
David Ahner, 38, faces three counts of theft over $5,000 for allegedly stealing three tailgates in Langley and Abbotsford.
Abbotsford police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing the tailgates off pickup trucks in two Fraser Valley cities.
David Ahner is charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 for allegedly stealing three Ford F350 tailgates in Langley and Abbotsford. He also faces a fourth charge of driving while disqualified.
In the past year and a half, more than 80 tailgates have been stolen from pickups in the Fraser Valley communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission and Chilliwack.
Police claim the cost of replacing a single tailgate can be upwards of $10,000 and remind truck owners to lock tailgates whenever possible to make them more difficult to steal.
