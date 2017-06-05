Officials worry Okanagan Lake water mark could be higher than predicted

VANCOUVER — The level of Okanagan Lake continues to rise and the Central Okanagan Regional District is warning peak levels could end up half-a-meter higher than what was originally predicted.

Environment Canada measured the lake at 343.24 on Monday, an increase of a centimetre over 24 hours.

Although the rise is slower than it has been in recent days, the regional district says it now bases flood protection planning on a lake level of 343.5 metres, up 50 centimetres over initial estimates in early May.

District officials advise lakeside property owners to increase sandbag defences to reflect the higher estimate, and also to ensure makeshift dams include another half-metre of extra height to protect against wave action.

Estimates show the snowpack is decreasing at higher elevations, but the district says about 50 per cent of the snow hasn't melted, raising the threat of further flooding, especially when coupled with heavy rains.