First Nation lauds B.C. Law Society removal of ‘hanging judge’ statue

First Nations whose six chiefs were hanged by British Columbia’s first judge, Sir Matthew Begbie are applauding the province’s Law Society for finally removing a statue celebrating him.



The removal raises questions about other B.C. landmarks honouring Sir Matthew Begbie, nicknamed the “hanging judge” for his execution of six Tsilhqot’in Nation chiefs after the so-called Chilcotin War.

Despite several cities hosting Begbie tributes, he remains notorious to this day, particularly among the Tsilhqot’in — whom he referred to as “savage” and “cruel, murdering pirates.”



“The Law Society is right to admit to past mistakes and get rid of this monument to injustice and symbol of B.C.’s colonial past,” said Tsilhqot’in National Government Chief Joe Alphonse, in a statement. “The Tsilhqot’in Nation honours our War Chiefs … for their courage and sacrifice.



“They were heroes who defended their territory and traditional way of life against a foreign aggressor. In this time of truth and reconciliation, Indigenous history and experiences can no longer be ignored.”



In a 2014 ceremony, Premier Christy Clark “fully exonerated of any crime or wrongdoing” the executed Tsilhqot’in chiefs.



“This is an important step in our journey toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in British Columbia,” said Law Society President Herman Van Ommen, in an Apr. 14 statement. The Society plans to “replace it with a more unifying and inclusive symbol in due course … to ensure that all members of our community feel comfortable and included in our premises.”



East Vancouver hosts Sir Matthew Begbie Elementary School on Lillooet Street. New Westminster has a street commemorating Begbie as well as a statue, and Port Coquitlam, Victoria, Kelowna and Revelstoke have roadways named after him too.



Now the Tsilhqot’in National Government is now calling on the province to remove other landmarks celebrating Judge Begbie “from all public places.”