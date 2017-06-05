Lower Mainland transit fares to increase July 1
The fare hike impacts single-use, monthly pass and DayPass fares.
Transit fares across Metro Vancouver are set to increase beginning Canada Day.
The increase, announced in November and approved at TransLink’s board meeting in March, impacts single-use, monthly pass and DayPass fares.
According to a press release from TransLink on Monday, single-use concession fares will increase by five cents and single-use adult fares by 10 cents.
Monthly pass fares will increase by $2, with concession monthly pass fares only increasing by $1. DayPass fares will increase 25 cents.
Revenues generated from the increase will help fund transit improvements as part of Phase 1 of the mayors’ 10-year, $7.5-billion expansion plan for regional transportation.
Other sources funding identified for Phase 1 include a property tax increase, the sale of the Oakridge transit centre and a development cost charge.
This year TransLink has unveiled their largest transit service increase since 2009 that includes an additional 65,000 bus service hours and an 11 per cent passenger capcity increase on the Canada Line druing peak hours. TransLink has also extened service on Expo and Millenium lines, increased SeaBus frequency and added HandyDart trips.