Lower Mainland transit fares to increase July 1

Transit fares across Metro Vancouver are set to increase beginning Canada Day.

The increase, announced in November and approved at TransLink’s board meeting in March, impacts single-use, monthly pass and DayPass fares.

According to a press release from TransLink on Monday, single-use concession fares will increase by five cents and single-use adult fares by 10 cents.

Monthly pass fares will increase by $2, with concession monthly pass fares only increasing by $1. DayPass fares will increase 25 cents.

Revenues generated from the increase will help fund transit improvements as part of Phase 1 of the mayors’ 10-year, $7.5-billion expansion plan for regional transportation.

Other sources funding identified for Phase 1 include a property tax increase, the sale of the Oakridge transit centre and a development cost charge.