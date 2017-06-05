Postal-workers union wants Canada Post to release theft statistics

VANCOUVER — The union representing Canada's postal workers says there has been a spike in the number of community mailboxes that have been broken into.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is calling on Canada Post to release information around the number of incidents of theft and vandalism happening across the country.

Union president Mike Palecek says Canada Post needs to restore door-to-door delivery, which was cut several years ago by the former Conservative government.

The Liberal party campaigned in the last federal election to restore home delivery and the results of a review are expected to be released sometime this year.

Palecek says condo and community boxes are more vulnerable to theft because mail is concentrated in one location.