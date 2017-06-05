Search for southeastern B.C. teacher suspended until waters drop in nearby creek

CRAWFORD BAY, B.C. — The search has been suspended for a teacher missing in southeastern British Columbia.

Search officials say efforts to find 57-year-old Alvin Dunic have been called off in Crawford Bay, 75 kilometres north of Creston, at least until water levels subside in a nearby creek.

Dunic vanished on May 29 after telling others at Crawford Bay Elementary and Secondary that he wanted to check a location for a possible student field trip.

His car was found near a trail leading to Crawford Creek.

Searchers say is the waterway surging with enough strength to undercut and wash away parts of the river bank.