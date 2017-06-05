Photos: Vancouver unveils concept for northeast False Creek park, removal of viaducts

Vancouver has released a concept plan for a long-awaited park in northeast False Creek that will be built following the removal of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.

The proposed park, designed by renowned landscape architect James Corner (the brains behind the Highline in New York City), totals 14.3 acres, including 11 acres for the Creekside Park Extension.

“We are excited by the opportunities for a really active waterfront area, design ideas for a dynamic urban village that we have worked on with landowners in the area, how the new park is shaping up, and the replacement plan for the viaducts,” Gil Kelley, Vancouver’s general manager of planning, said in a statement.

First blush highlights of the proposed park include a pedestrian bridge over the new Pacific Boulevard linking the north and south sections of the park and an elevated Dunsmuir Park that allows cyclists and pedestrians to move between East Van and the Downtown peninsula.

The drawings also show a covered skateboard plaza, a small pavilion, two playgrounds and a water play area. Wetland gardens will showcase aquatic plants while filtering runoff into False Creek and a series of viewing platforms will offer views of the water, mountains and skyline.

Corner is presenting his vision at a sold out event at SFU Woodwards on Wednesday night. On Saturday, the concept will be unveiled to the public at a block party on Carrall Street (between Keefer Street and Expo Boulevard. Staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Public feedback will be integrated into a refined draft plan this fall and the final plan for the area will come before councilors at the end of the year.

The draft also includes a look at the new at-grade street network to replace the viaducts, which council voted to remove in October 2015.

“This new street network will improve connectivity between neighbourhoods while maintaining the ability for arterial traffic flow in and out of the downtown,” said Jerry Dobrovolny, the city’s general manager of engineering in a statement.