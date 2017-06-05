Vancouver School Board superintendent steps down

The superintendent of the Vancouver School Board has been on medical leave for months after enduring a toxic workplace for years.

Now Scott Robinson has decided to resign for good, while John Lewis, the retired superintendent for North Vancouver, will stay on as acting superintendent until VSB can find a permanent replacement.

It's the latest twist in a saga that saw the entire senior staff of VSB go on medical leave in Oct. 2016 because of bullying and harassment, allegedly from elected trustees. A WorkSafeBC report in March confirmed there was bullying coming from the board level to senior staff, creating a "toxic work environment."

The education minister, Mike Bernier, fired all nine VSB trustees in October 2016 and appointed a caretaker trustee, Dianne Turner, a former superintendent of Delta School Board.

“My passion as an educator has always been to collaborate with and empower my colleagues, staff and parents to work together to do what is right for our students,” said Robinson in a statement Monday.

“Increasingly over the past year, it became more challenging to retain focus on this.”

Robinson's last day is June 9th.

Turner said in a statement that she was saddened by Robinson’s departure and credited him to strengthening the district through his “collaborative, respectful and student-centred approach.”