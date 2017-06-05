What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

B.C. WOMAN KILLED IN LONDON HONOURED

Members of Parliament have observed a moment of silence in honour of a Castlegar, B.C., woman who was killed Saturday in a terror attack in London.

Thirty-year-old Christine Archibald was a social worker who earned her degree in Calgary and worked at a homeless shelter in that city before moving to Europe to be with her fiance.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr told the Commons the thoughts and prayers of MPs are with Archibald's family at their time of immense loss.

The family released a statement asking people to honour her memory by making the community a better place, prompting people on Twitter using the hashtag #Chrissysentme to pledge donations to shelters, soup kitchens and other community groups.

---

---

SCHOOL BOARD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS

The superintendent of the Vancouver School Board has resigned after going on medical leave last October due to a toxic workplace.

Scott Robinson was among the board's senior staff who took leave citing bullying and harassment that an external investigation later blamed on trustees with the left-leaning Vision Vancouver party who opposed budget cuts and school closures.

Robinson says in a statement that it has become increasingly difficult to work with colleagues, staff and parents to do what's right for students and that his last day will be Friday.

John Lewis, the retired superintendent for North Vancouver, will return as acting superintendent until the board can find a permanent replacement.

---

---

UNION WANTS CANADA POST TO RESPOND TO MAILBOX THEFTS

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is calling on Canada Post to come clean about how many thefts are occurring a community mailboxes.

Union officials say in a statement that residents in Richmond have been affected by theft and vandalism at their community mailboxes.

National president Mike Palecek says the union knows similar problems are happening across Canada and has sent a letter to Canada Post demanding a full report.

Palecek also says it's time the Liberal government acted on its election promise to restore door-to-door mail delivery.

---

---

POLICE ANNOUNCE ARREST AFTER STOLEN TAILGATES

Abbotsford police say they've made an arrest after receiving reports of more than 80 stolen tailgates in the Fraser Valley city, as well as Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.

Police say 38-year-old David Ahner was arrested on May 26 and charged with three counts of theft over $5,000.

The charges relate to the theft of two Ford F350 tailgates from Langley and one Ford F350 tailgate from Abbotsford.

Police say most of the 80-plus tailgates reported stolen since early last year involve trucks in the model years of 2008 to 2016 and that replacement costs for tailgates can be up to $10,000.

---

---

STUDENTS' APP INTENDED TO PROTECT PEOPLE AND WILDLIFE

Two elementary school students have come up with an app to help keep track of bears, deer and other wildlife sightings across Metro Vancouver.

The Wildlife Alert Reporting App by 12-year-old Isadora Vieytes and 11-year-old Carina Chen uses data compiled by WildSafeBC.

The two Cameron Elementary School students say the app uses someone's GPS to pinpoint location and determine if there are any wildlife sightings in a particular area.

The app was designed as part a global tech competition for girls and the two students say it's designed to protect both people and animals.

---

---