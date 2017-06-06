When British Columbia lawyer Renee Taylor heard about Alberta’s investigation launched Monday into why an Indigenous woman was jailed for five days to testify against her own rapist — even being shackled and taken to trial in the same vehicle as her attacker — the Alert Bay retiree immediately mistook it for a case she fought and won 25 years ago.



“You’re talking about Kitty Nowdluk-Reynolds?” the former director of the University of B.C.’s First Nations Legal Clinic asked Metro.



But in fact, her 1992 lawsuit against the RCMP, settled for $100,000, was an entirely different sexual assault case — but one with disturbingly similar circumstances.



“The circumstances were so vile,” Taylor recalled, describing how Richmond RCMP arrested the 27-year-old Inuk victim, Nowdluk-Reynolds, and moved her to jails across the country for eight nights — even forcing her into the back of an RCMP vehicle to testify handcuffed with her attacker to her Northwest Territories trial.



The ordeal is also detailed in a 1992 RCMP Public Complaints Commission report.



“When she got in the car and saw him, she screamed — she wanted to get out of there so badly,” Taylor said. “He’d beaten her to a pulp … She had incredible distress about the whole justice system. There should have been something learned.”



The Commission ruled that “the criminal justice system displayed a callous disregard for, and insensitive reaction to the needs of the victim of the crime, and asked “which victimizing incident had the greater effect, the sexual attack or the treatment accorded to her by the criminal justice system.”



A quarter-century later, Alberta’s justice minister Kathleen Ganley expressed shock at the latest case. The Alberta complainant, who can’t be identified under a publication ban, died in an unrelated shooting after her trial.



“The facts of this case are disturbing and tragic,” Ganley told reporters Monday, “and when you add in the treatment of the victim in the system, they are almost incomprehensible.



“What is clear is that both policies and people failed in this case.”



In the earlier 1992 incident, Taylor told Metro she’d been approached with a case for her consideration by a fellow Indigenous lawyer — Marion Buller, who went on to become B.C.’s first female First Nations judge, and last week held her first hearings as Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.



“When she first told me, I was incredulous,” Taylor recalled, “it was so outrageous, it seemed an outrageous abuse of power.



“She wasn’t afforded a counsel, or even a phone call to her husband. She had a newborn baby … She was very resilient in her character. I had to guarantee she would get justice at the end of the day. She got on with her life — her child is now 20.”



Metro has learned that the two sexual assault cases are not the only ones where Indigenous complainants were imprisoned and treated like criminals. Taylor has been contacted by several lawyers since 1992 asking for guidance on similar cases.



And the executive director of Vancouver’s Rise Women’s Legal Clinic, Kim Hawkins, described another trial where an “Indigenous woman who was a victim of sexual assault jailed overnight in Watson Lake, Yukon because she didn’t attend court and was located intoxicated,” Hawkins said.



According to the director of law reform at Vancouver-based West Coast Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF), the similarities between the cases are just examples of a much deeper, long-standing problem — one that requires major reforms.



“Many women do not report sexual violence to police,” said Kendra Milne in an email, “and when asked why they chose not to report, many women say that a fear being re-victimized by the justice system process is one reason.



“This seems to be a shocking and extreme example of that concern playing out.”



—with files from The Canadian Press and Toronto Star.

