Immigrant women invite audience 'on a journey' at Vancouver event

Recent Canadian controversies around racism, cultural appropriation and refugees have demonstrated the urgent need for women of colour to share their own stories in their own voices, according to a writer featured in a new anthology.

Published in April, Wherever I Find Myself includes a range of experiences — all of them aimed at creating space for immigrant women in Canada to “share their diverse and personal stories,” according to a Facebook posting for an authors’ reading in Vancouver on Tuesday evening.

The editor of the 167-page book, Miriam Matejova, is a political science PhD candidate at the University of British Columbia.

“Leaving one’s country and settling in a new one is a frightening, emotionally difficult experience,” she told Metro in an email. “Immigrants seldom share theirs.

“My vision was to have a collection of stories that exposes the immigrant experience as it truly is — filled not only with hope and gratitude but also with the sense of loneliness, alienation and disconnection from one’s old home.”

One of the writers featured in the book, Roundhouse Radio producer Abeer Yusuf, told Metro that the anthology couldn’t have come at a better time given world events.

“It’s really nice to have a book like this with 22 stories from migrant women talking about their experiences — about the good, the bad, and the weird,” she said in a phone interview. “It’s much needed because we don’t have enough narratives of women of colour migrants out there, or enough talk about our stories and lives.

“The book takes you on a journey, whether it’s a story about someone’s sex life, the sounds someone heard when they came to Canada, or mine about having to leave behind so many parts of yourself and your identity, but becoming an alien to that country too.”

Yusuf’s story, which concludes the anthology, is entitled “The Weight of Loss.” Other contributors include writers Kaija Pepper, Jasmine Sealy, and Esmeralda Cabral, all of whom will all be reading from their work on Tuesday evening at Book Warehouse (4118 Main St).