Surrey opens its first supervised injection site as overdose deaths mount

Karen Scott started using hard drugs when she was just 17. The Surrey, British Columbia resident is now 55, and wants people to understand why she became an intravenous drug user — and why it’s so hard for many like her to stop.

“I come from a good middle class family where I’m the only addict,” she told Metro in an interview on Tuesday outside the city’s newly opened supervised injection site, located off 135A Street, the epicentre of the overdose epidemic in B.C.’s fastest-growing city. “But I was molested at the age of five until I was 10.

“I didn’t know how to deal with all that trauma, but had all these feelings. The best way to not feel those feelings was to get high or drunk — whatever it is to push them down. A lot of these people have been through trauma, which I had.”

She estimated, from substance users she knows, “probably 90 per cent” have experienced significant trauma or abuse in their lives, either sexual, physical or emotional.

Now six months sober, Scott knows not everyone who’s addicted can go clean right away; it took her many tries and trials.

That’s why she’s throwing her support behind a controversial initiative in her city — the first supervised site opened in the province since B.C. declared a public health emergency just over a year ago — that’s finally got the blessing of authorities who were at first reluctant to follow Vancouver’s lead, despite that city's long-standing site having no overdose fatalities as the past year's provincial death toll climbs above 1,000.



Scott lives just a block away in a housing complex managed by Lookout Emergency Aid Society, the non-profit that is set to run the new facility on behalf of Fraser Health.

Inside, rows of stainless steel benches, shelves and dividers make up the supervised consumption room, replete with syringe boxes and large baskets full of sterile supplies included rubber bands to tie around one’s arm, medical-grade cooking spoons, and of course needles.

The new facility is located beside a temporary supervised consumption site, one of many opened by the province as overdose deaths escalated, particularly from opioids — powerful synthetic painkillers including fentanyl.

But because of federal restrictions, which were loosened to make way for such sites to open, health experts are hoping the government will go the next step and also allow them to expand to offering other methods of drug use than injection, a move that’s much needed, explained Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer

“With the kind of crisis we’re seeing, we have to move upstream to address its root causes,” Dr. Victoria Lee told Metro in an interview. “This is one component of our overall strategy, but we need to do it all for us to effectively counteract what’s going on with the overdoses.

“There’s trauma, sometimes in early childhood development, there’s self-medication involved and fentanyl and more toxic substances circulating in our community, as well you have unemployment, housing issues and chronic addiction.”

When you combine those underlying issues with the ongoing social “stigma” associated with substance use, she explained, “it becomes really difficult for those people to access services, and it’s hard for us to even get to those people.”

And hopefully, said Lookout’s executive director Shayne Williams, they can have a chance to use more safely than if they were alone — and if they choose, access the wide array of services the non-profit offers from housing to addiction recovery treatment.

The new facility has recruited Scott to help bridge the gaps with people in the nearby community and she hopes her presence and support for the clinic will assure substance users it’s a place they can come without judgment.

“When somebody knows somebody from the street, it makes it more inviting,” Scott said. “There’s no stigma or judgment around it. ‘If she’s in there, I know I’m going to be safe, nobody’s going to look down on me.’