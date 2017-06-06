Suspect in East Vancouver sexual assault gets court date

A 69-year old man is scheduled to appear in court after Vancouver police arrested and questioned him in connection with a sexual assault on a 18-year old woman.

The suspect has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court Sept. 11, according to a written statement from the Vancouver police.

Officers arrested the man on June 2 in connection with a incident that happened around 8 p.m. three days earlier, where an 18-year old woman was allegedly dragged into a residence near Vaness Avenue and Rupert Street and gropped.

She managed to flee the scene and contact police. She was going door-to-door canvassing for donations at the time.