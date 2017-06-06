Greener grass: Vancouver company approved to grow environmentally friendly pot

Move over, underground grow ops.

Dan Sutton is about to put his company’s ‘green’ into a massive, custom-designed greenhouse in Maple Ridge, he said the first of its kind in the world.

More than two years after Metro profiled the Tantalus Labs managing director’s idea of designing a new type of marijuana facility, Canada is on the cusp of legalizing weed — and Sutton’s idea has germinated and is about to take root.

The 11,000-square-metre greenhouse known as SunLab, the first of its kind tailored just for marijuana cultivation he claimed, is ready to be filled, and just over a week ago the firm got its license to cultivate, which is the Canadian government’s green light to grow for medicinal uses.

“We spent about two-and-a-half years designing the facility before we even put a shovel in the ground,” he told Metro in a phone interview. “I worked with some of B.C.’s foremost agriculturalists, horticulturalists and plant biology people to figure out how to use our infrastructure to best facilitate the genetic potential — to give our cannabis plants a day spa to grow up in.”

It’s not just the green that Tantalus is about to grow inside the new facility, however. The greenhouse is also designed to be as green as possible, tailored to cut energy use and capture rainwater.

“We have now is what we believe is the most advanced cannabis facility on Earth,” he claimed. “It uses 90 per cent less electricity than conventional grow ops … We just use a little supplemental lighting to extend daylight in the shoulder seasons.”

Tantalus obtained its authorized producer license under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations on May 29 but has not yet installed its first 300 trial run of plants yet.

Health Canada already allows specially licensed producers to cultivate cannabis for patient prescriptions. And last month, the federal government introduced legislation aimed at legalizing it for recreational uses as well.

While the exact varieties are still a trade secret, Sutton said several strains they’ve developed will “cater to an audience looking for a milder, more accessible cannabis experience than one might get from the black market,” and at least one other one will offer a nostalgic throwback to long-time aficionados of “classic” British Columbia bud.