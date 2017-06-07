British Columbia government to sit June 22

British Columbia’s legislature will be recalled June 22, announced government house leader Michael de Jong.

“Today, on behalf of Premier Christy Clark, I informed the Office of the Speaker that the legislature will be recalled on Thursday, June 22, 2017,” the Finance Minister said in a statement Wednesday.

“The first order of business in this new parliament will be the election of a speaker. After which, and in the aftermath of a very close election, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the house.”

The incumbent B.C. Liberal government – which holds 43 seats in the legislature – is not expected to survive that vote of confidence.

NDP leader John Horgan and Green leader Andrew Weaver struck a deal May 29 between their parties to form a minority government with their 41 and three seats, respectively.

Clark then announced she still intended to form government and test the house’s confidence.

“We have a duty to meet the house,” she said May 30. “Should the government fail the test of confidence in the house, as seems more than likely, I would be given the job of leader of the opposition. I am more than ready and willing to take that job on.”

But since then, debate has raged over who would become the next speaker of the house.

The narrow results of last month's provincial election mean none of the three parties are eager to give up one of their voting members to take on the role of impartial arbiter of the house, and experts say an impasse could send voters back to the polls.

The Speaker's role is to enforce the rules in the legislature and he or she only votes in the event of a tie, and even then only to maintain the status quo, as per tradition.

Gary Levy, former editor of the Canadian Parliamentary Review, said the absence of a Speaker would provoke a constitutional crisis.

"Basically, you have no parliament," he said. "Nothing can occur until the a Speaker is elected, which is always the first order of business following an election."

There is no rule that a Speaker has to come from the governing party.

But a Liberal party spokesman said their members all agreed not to take the job.

And while the future of B.C.’s government has been stuck in limbo since the election, all three leaders have been waging a letter war with one another in public over the Site C dam.

Under the NDP-Green agreement, the project would be sent for review by the BC Utilities Commission and Horgan, expecting to soon be premier, wrote to BC Hydro asking it to suspend the eviction of two affected homeowners and not to sign new contracts until a government is sitting.

Clark responded by writing any delay would cost $600 million and set the project back a full year.

“The requests contained in your letter are not without consequences to the construction schedule and ultimately have financial ramifications to ratepayers,” Clark wrote to Horgan.

“If you are truly concerned about this timeline, there is a simple solutions: recall the legislature immediate and face a confidence vote so British Columbians can get the new government they voted for,” Horgan shot back at the premier.