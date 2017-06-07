Charges expected against two men accused in countless heists from B.C. mailboxes
VICTORIA — Two men have been arrested on Vancouver Island in connection with break-ins and thefts from mailboxes in several areas of British Columbia.
West Shore RCMP say a 28-year-old Maple Ridge man and a 29-year-old Burnaby resident were picked up in suburban Victoria in late May as officers investigated a suspicious vehicle.
Const. Alex Berube says a vehicle search found break-in instruments and several hundred pieces of mail that was addressed to recipients around Vancouver, Victoria and the Interior.
Berube says the RCMP expect to lay multiple charges and officers are working with Canada Post to return the mail to its owners. (CFAX)