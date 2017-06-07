Charges expected against two men accused in countless heists from B.C. mailboxes

VICTORIA — Two men have been arrested on Vancouver Island in connection with break-ins and thefts from mailboxes in several areas of British Columbia.

West Shore RCMP say a 28-year-old Maple Ridge man and a 29-year-old Burnaby resident were picked up in suburban Victoria in late May as officers investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Const. Alex Berube says a vehicle search found break-in instruments and several hundred pieces of mail that was addressed to recipients around Vancouver, Victoria and the Interior.