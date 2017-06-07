False Creek residents sceptical about fancy park promise

They’ve been waiting 27 years for a long-promised park, but they’re going to have to wait a little longer.

“The size of the park is, we think, being eroded,” said Patsy McMillan, a member of the False Creek Residents’ Association, adding the proposed park for Northeast False Creek won’t be completed until 2025. The park was first promised in 1990, as part of a land agreement with developer Concord Pacific during the build-out of the Expo lands.

But the park was never created and the developer instead used the site for purposes like a parking lot and its condo presentation site, all while BC Assessment valued the land at just $1 because of its future use.

The city unveiled a new park design concept earlier this week, and have hired a big name: James Corner, who designed New York’s unusual and beloved Highline Park, led the design team, which also included local firms.

The concept cost $875,000, with Corner’s firm being paid 53 per cent of that amount.

McMillan is critical of the way she says the city changed the shape of the park area following its decision to remove the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts. Now instead of a rectangular-shaped piece of land that follows the waterfront, the park will be a triangular-shaped parcel that ducks under the Skytrain line at its north end.

Concord will get to develop the parcel of land beside the park.

She’s also sceptical that bike routes, sidewalks and the seawall are being included as “park space.” The design concept suggests turning a proposed bike lane that would go from Dunsmuir St. down to the park (replacing the bike lane on the viaduct) into a Highline-like elevated park.

To deal with the thorny problem of the Skytrain line, the designers have proposed either a walkway underneath or a pedestrian bridge over the Skytrain that connects Andy Livingstone Park to the new park.

“When did it go from being a waterfront park to a park under the Skytrain?” McMillian asked.

The plans do show the entire waterfront being retained as part of the park.

After years of campaigning for the park and the annoyance of seeing it used for commercial purposes, McMillan is also suspicious of the promised use of the new park as event space. And with the removal of the viaducts allowing more condos to be built, McMillan says the park space needs to be larger.

Asked what she likes about the park concept, McMillan praised the many features included in the plan: a waterpark, a great lawn (but she thinks it should be bigger), a pavilion and restaurants.