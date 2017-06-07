Gasoline delivery service set to launch in Vancouver
San Francisco-based startup Filld is partnering with Car2Go in Vancouver, Portland and Seattle, and hopes to offer its service to consumers soon.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The CEO of a San Francisco startup called Filld is hoping to pump up Vancouverites with the refinement of never having to visit a gas station again.
Michael Buhr’s company offers a gas delivery service right to your vehicle. The company already has 4,000 customers in San Francisco, and will be partnering with the car sharing service Car2Go in Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.
Filld hopes to soon offer gas delivery to regular consumers in those cities, Buhr said. Vancouver is one of the cities on Filld’s expansion efforts, Buhr said, because the high cost of land in Vancouver is pushing out the few remaining gas stations near the downtown core, a phenomenon that’s also common in cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
This April, Vancouver’s last downtown gas station — the Esso at Davie and Burrard — was listed for sale.
“The number of gas stations have declined 25 per cent, but if you look in larger (cities) it’s more like 40 to 50 per cent,” Buhr said. “This affects consumers as well as businesses, because I can’t get to the gas station — it’s not as easy as it used to be.”
Filld buys gas from fuel wholesalers every morning and loads it into 100-gallon tanks on the back of its pickup truck delivery vehicles. Customers can choose when they want to get the gas delivered to their car. Rates will be “competitive” with gas station prices — but all taxes currently levied on gas bought in Metro Vancouver would apply.
Although the company has not yet done any studies on its greenhouse gas emissions, Buhr argues the efficiently-plotted routes of the gas deliverers and getting rid of the need for drivers to diver to and from the gas station make the service less emissions-intensive than pumping your own gas. He also claims there is less fuel spillage.