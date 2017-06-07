Gasoline delivery service set to launch in Vancouver

The CEO of a San Francisco startup called Filld is hoping to pump up Vancouverites with the refinement of never having to visit a gas station again.

Michael Buhr’s company offers a gas delivery service right to your vehicle. The company already has 4,000 customers in San Francisco, and will be partnering with the car sharing service Car2Go in Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.

Filld hopes to soon offer gas delivery to regular consumers in those cities, Buhr said. Vancouver is one of the cities on Filld’s expansion efforts, Buhr said, because the high cost of land in Vancouver is pushing out the few remaining gas stations near the downtown core, a phenomenon that’s also common in cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This April, Vancouver’s last downtown gas station — the Esso at Davie and Burrard — was listed for sale.

“The number of gas stations have declined 25 per cent, but if you look in larger (cities) it’s more like 40 to 50 per cent,” Buhr said. “This affects consumers as well as businesses, because I can’t get to the gas station — it’s not as easy as it used to be.”

Filld buys gas from fuel wholesalers every morning and loads it into 100-gallon tanks on the back of its pickup truck delivery vehicles. Customers can choose when they want to get the gas delivered to their car. Rates will be “competitive” with gas station prices — but all taxes currently levied on gas bought in Metro Vancouver would apply.