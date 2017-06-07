5 things about air quality in Metro Vancouver: report

Metro Vancouver operates a network of 29 air quality monitoring stations and one mobile unit that collects air data once an hour. That data helps the region put together an annual report on the key air quality and climate change issues affecting the area. Here are a few of the highlights from the regional government’s 2017 air quality report.

1. Air quality is improving

Overall, the amount of air contaminants in the region has continued to go down in the last decade, according to the report.

Levels of carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide, have all decreased since 2016 while ground-level ozone has increased slightly. Cleaner cars have resulted in lower carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions and stricter regulations on marine fuels have helped decrease sulphur dioxide levels drastically, according to the report.

2. Raising a stink

While the air may be cleaner, apparently more people complained in 2016 about smells in the region compared to 2015 – in fact, there were three times as many complaints, according to the report.

Smells can come from a variety of sources including landfills, animal feed producers, food processors, restaurants, refineries, and farms.

People can submit a complaint by calling 604-436-6777 or by filling out an air quality complaint form on the Metro Vancouver website.

3. How can residents fight climate change?

Both condo dwellers and people who live in single-family houses can do their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. About 7,000 condos in Metro Vancouver emit more than 800,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, according to the report. The region is launching a strata association energy advisor program in 2017 to help strata corporations upgrade their buildings and chose more energy-efficient options.

Those upgrades could help households save up to $650 in energy bills every year.

Meanwhile, single-family houses are responsible for 40 per cent of all greenhouse gases coming from buildings, according to the report. Residents can use RateOurHome.ca to measure their house’s carbon footprint.

4. Air quality is worse near major roads

The regional government operates a near-road air quality monitoring station on Clark Drive, and 12th Avenue, the first of its kind in Canada. The station found carbon monoxide levels spiked weekday afternoons due to build-up from commuter traffic and remained low on weekends, according to the report.

More than 20 per cent of Metro Vancouver’s population lives within 100 metres of a major roadway.

5. The effect of car share