Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant

Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrested a 35-year old man on a Canada-wide warrant after he forced his way through a faregate at Edmonds SkyTrain Station.

Officers spotted Richard Linklater at the faregate at 11:30 a.m. on June 1. There was a warrant for his arrest for breaching a long-term supervision order.

When the officers told Linklater he would be arrested, he became agitated and told police they would have to take him "the hard way," according to a transit police release on Wednesday.

Additional officers arrived to help and Linklater, who was found with drugs, was arrested without incident.