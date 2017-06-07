Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant
Richard Linklater has a lengthy criminal history with over 50 convictions including numerous violent offences
Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrested a 35-year old man on a Canada-wide warrant after he forced his way through a faregate at Edmonds SkyTrain Station.
Officers spotted Richard Linklater at the faregate at 11:30 a.m. on June 1. There was a warrant for his arrest for breaching a long-term supervision order.
When the officers told Linklater he would be arrested, he became agitated and told police they would have to take him "the hard way," according to a transit police release on Wednesday.
Additional officers arrived to help and Linklater, who was found with drugs, was arrested without incident.
Linklater was convicted of robbery, fraud, driving while disqualified and escaping lawful custody in February 2017. He has more than 50 criminal convictions in total.