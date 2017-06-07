NDP campaign promise of $10-a-day childcare still in the works: John Horgan

VANCOUVER — NDP Leader John Horgan says he will stick to his campaign promise of $10-a-day childcare in British Columbia after signing an agreement with the Green party to oust Christy Clark's Liberals.

Horgan campaigned on the commitment but the pact signed with Green Leader Andrew Weaver was less specific, saying only that a New Democrat government would expand spaces, increase affordability and ensure childcare is accessible.

When asked which childcare platform B.C. parents would see if he is premier, the NDP's or the Greens, Horgan says it will be the New Democrats' platform.

He says his minority government would create 22,000 new childcare spaces in the next three years, growing to 66,000 spaces in five years.

The NDP campaign platform promised to bring in $10-a-day childcare with an investment of $175 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year and growing to $400 million by 2019-20.