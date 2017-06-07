Okanagan Lake level steadies, easing flood concerns in B.C. Interior

KELOWNA, B.C. — Officials say record volumes of water have rushed into rivers and lakes throughout British Columbia's Interior this spring, but flooding fears are beginning to ease.

Dave Campbell of the River Forecast Centre says the inflow to Okanagan Lake in May was about 240 per cent of normal, and about 10 per cent higher than any other year the agency has records for.

Shaun Reimer, a regional water steward with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, says the lake has seen more than 100 million cubic metres of water flow every week for the past five weeks.

He says officials have never previously seen that kind of intensity of water inflow on the lake.

The high water levels, caused by a combination of rain and warm temperatures melting snow at high elevations, forced hundreds of people from their homes and destroyed docks and other property along waterfronts.

Reimer says Okanagan Lake's water level has remained fairly steady in recent days and Kalamalka Lake's level has begin to decline, which he says is "somewhat encouraging" as long as there isn't significant rainfall in the area.