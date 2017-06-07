SFU professor tests virtual reality to help addiction recovery

An addictions expert at Simon Fraser University is hoping a virtual reality program will yield results when it comes to helping people with addictions.

“I was thinking, it makes perfect sense for us to use virtual reality while they’re still in the program to sort of assess where they are in terms of their comfort zone,” said Faranek Farzan, a professor at SFU and chair of Technology Innovations for Youth Addiction Recovery and Mental Health.

Farzan runs a lab out of John Volken Academy, an addictions treatment program for young people in Surrey. When program participants leave the program after two years, parents are often worried that their child will relapse if they find themselves in the same environment that could trigger the addictive behaviour.

“One of the strengths of the program is this detachment from the poisonous environment that they were in,” Farzan said. “They come here and try to rework their brain health and lifestyle back into a healthy style.

“So it would make sense to have some sort of intervention or assessment to see how they are doing, and if we can expose them to an old scenario that would have made them vulnerable to using before, how will they react?”

Farzan is currently working with other colleagues at SFU as well as participants of the John Volken program to design a virtual reality program that Farzan hopes can be used to assess participants’ progress in overcoming addiction. An example of a VR program would be a party, where an avatar would approach the participant and offer them cocaine.

One of those colleagues is Diane Gormala, Director of the Pain Studies Lab at SFU

who has worked on virtual reality programs to help patients manage chronic pain.

“Immersive VR has been shown to reduce the amount of analgesics — in this case, opioids — needed by burn patients during very painful wound care. That’s for acute pain, or pain that subsides once one is healed,” said Gromala. “My focus is on long-term chronic or neuropathic pain. That’s pain that doesn’t subside, but persists for reasons that are as yet unknown.”

Farzan believes the virtual reality scenario could potentially have two uses: as an assessment tool to see whether participants are prone to relapse, and as part of treatment.

Farzan emphasized that second use would happen only after a lot more study, but this is how it could work:

“We can try to understand what happens in the brain through thermal imaging,” she said.

“We have expertise to see what’s happening in the brain when they’re in that vulnerable state and then capture that to build interventions around that and try to offer an intervention on top of being inside the VR environment.”

Those interventions could include “exercise programs, cognitive remediation, doing exercises that engage the brain area involved,” Farzan said.