Strokes cause long-term disabilities in 400K Canadians: report

Nearly a half-million Canadians are living with long-term disabilities because of having a stroke, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The report warned that Canada has “extensive gaps” and shortfalls in services for the current population affected by stroke-cause disability — an estimated 400,000 — let alone the almost doubled number the charity estimates will be impacted over the next two decades.

“Acute care for stroke patients has improved dramatically," admitted the Foundation's stroke director, Dr. Patrice Lindsay, in a statement. "But unfortunately the rest of the system has not kept pace. There are gaps in rehabilitation and community services and supports for stroke survivors of all ages, especially outside of urban centres.”

In its annual 2017 Stroke Report, the Foundation also warned of less-well-known impacts the illness can inflict on patients, including mental health issues, particularly depression, and what the study terms “post-stroke fatigue.”

Many "report feeling anxious, vulnerable, isolated, lonely and depressed," the report stated. "They experience a sense of loss: of independence, social connection, work and family roles."



The non-profit's consultations also found gaps in supports available to survivors and their caregivers, including services to help them "connect with others who are going through or have gone through similar challenges" and "developing the skills needed to navigate the health system and advocate on behalf of the patient."

“While some excellent resources are available in communities,” the charity said in a statement, “there are too few and mostly in major cities.”

Young adults — not normally assumed to at high risk — are also increasingly having strokes, the report also suggested, with nearly one-in-five hospital admissions for stroke between the ages of 20 and 59. The cause of one-third of young adult strokes can't be explained.

According to the Foundation, a stroke happens “when blood stops flowing to any part of your brain, damaging brain cells,” the charity’s website states, and it offers lifestyle prevention tips and risk factors, as well as how to quickly spot symptoms using the acronym “F.A.S.T.”

That stands for “Face” (drooping), “Arms” (can't both be raised), “Speech” (slurred or jumbled); if those are happening, the Heart and Stroke Foundation warns, it's "Time” to call 9-1-1.