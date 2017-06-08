Clark sworn in a B.C. premier of first minority government in 65 years

VICTORIA — Christy Clark was officially sworn in today as the premier of British Columbia, leading the province's first minority government in 65 years.

Legislature clerk Craig James told members of the Liberal caucus that journalists reported on an air of mystery and excitement at the legislature in 1952 and the same can be said about today.

Voters elected 43 Liberals, 41 New Democrats and three Greens in a provincial election last month, leaving the Liberals one seat shy of a majority in the 87-seat legislature.

The NDP and Greens signed an agreement that would allow the New Democrats to form a minority government and defeat the Liberals in a confidence vote expected by the end of the month.

The Liberals have been in power for 16 years.

The B.C. legislature has been recalled for June 22.