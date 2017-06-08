Entrepreneur fundraises to open dog café in Vancouver

How would you like your coffee? Ruff! That’s the packaged experience an entrepreneur planning to open a dog cafe hopes Vancouverites dig.

Customers would be able to either enjoy coffee with their own pooches at the café or play with dogs up for adoption in a separate lounge, explained Nicole Weber.

She started an online fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $8,000 for Four Paws Café’s start-up costs.

The ultimate goal is to connect people looking for a new furry family member with dogs from local shelters and rescues, she said.

“There are a lot of people in Vancouver who can’t have pets because it’s hard to find a dog-friendly place to live. [This] will be a place where they can come in can interact with a dog can make their day so much better,” Weber said.

It’s a similar business model to Catfe, a cat café that opened in Vancouver more than two years ago. In fact, visiting Catfe was one of the first things Weber says she did when she moved to Vancouver from Toronto nine months ago.

She’s confident that in a city where people can make a living selling baked goods or ice cream for dogs, there is enough demand for a dog café.

Weber says she donates a portion of her existing businesses’ proceeds to local rescues and plans to do the same with the café.

She runs an online store for dog leashes, harnesses and collars as well as a pet-sitting and dog-walking businesses through her company, Animals Helping Animals.