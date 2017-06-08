Hotel surveillance footage shows chaotic scene in Kelowna, B.C., murder trial

KELOWNA, B.C. — Surveillance footage played in a Kelowna, B.C., court Thursday showed two shooters dressed in black running from the Delta Grand Hotel in a chaotic scene that left a gang leader dead.

Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Khun-Khun are on trial for the 2011 slaying of Jonathan Bacon, a Red Scorpion gangster, and the attempted murder of four others. They have pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Crown counsel played dozens of hotel surveillance videos including a clip shot at 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 14 where a white Porsche was seen in the reflection of the hotel conference centre, and people could be seen getting into the vehicle.

Moments later, the scene turned chaotic as two gunmen ran toward the vehicle and a crowd of bystanders ran between them, toward the hotel.

The trial has heard that Bacon and four others were inside the Porsche when they were ambushed in a daytime shooting that left three injured, including a woman who was paralysed.

Cpl. Cora Malewski told the court 47 bullets and shell casings were seized at the scene, along with 21 bullet fragments, which were found inside the Porsche.