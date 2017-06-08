Inside the Balmoral, tenants plan for looming eviction

On the eighth floor of the Balmoral Hotel, tenants and activists have gathered in the “T” — a spot where two narrow hallways meet.

On the evening of June 6, the hallway is filled with boxes and shelves filled with clothes and other belongings. Last Friday, June 2, the city gave notice to the Balmoral tenants that they needed to be out of the building by June 12. The privately-owned SRO building has been neglected for decades by the owner, the Sahota family, and a May 30 engineering review ordered by the city found severe structural problems with the building.

Tenants file in until around 30 people are pressed up against the walls. It’s a warm, humid night and the hallway soon becomes oppressively hot. Volunteers bring some relief by handing out popsicles and ice cream sandwiches.

While the city and BC Housing have pledged to find everyone housing, eviction day is quickly nearing and the tenants have more questions than answers.

“I don’t have a place to move, I’m disabled,” a tenant called Roberta says. “You’re telling me if I don’t move out by the 12th, I don’t have anywhere to live? That’s not good. Will I be on the street?”

Roberta adds that because of her disability, she can’t go to a shelter where she would have to leave each morning.

Wendy Pedersen, a tenant organizer, shares some positive news: the Sahotas have offered a relocation package to tenants, and public support appears to be behind the tenants. A block party is planned for Sunday at 1:00 p.m., and a pizzeria and a brewery have pledged to donate proceeds to the campaign for the Balmoral residents.

“You guys have got the yuppy pizzerias on board!” Pedersen jokes.

She urges the tenants to not just take the compensation money, but to hold out for housing and the right to return to the Balmoral when it is fixed.

While some residents have spoken to outreach workers from BC Housing and have been offered rooms at other SROs, others haven’t heard anything, or have spoken to social workers just once and haven’t heard anything more.

“I was at the Colonial (Hotel) today, and the rooms that they’re offering are fully renovated,” says Fay, a tenant and an organizer. “They’re smaller than these rooms, but they come with a brand new bed and fridge.”

Organizers are also concerned about the number of residents who live in the Balmoral unofficially: they aren’t registered as tenants and pay rent under the table, in cash. Pedersen suggests taking a census of everyone who lives in the building, because the city’s count of 143 residents is likely low.

Underlying the meeting is anger that the tenants have had to live in the conditions of the Balmoral for so many years. The Sahotas have routinely failed to do work ordered by the city, and the city has at times been reluctant to take the Sahotas to court.

“People have to realize: it wasn’t the rats and the mice. The problem is this building itself and us,” Roberta says. “We need to be more respected and treated like adults.”

Candace, another tenant, echoes her: