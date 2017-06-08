Maple Ridge food bank’s fare is not for the homeless

Over the past few years, Maple Ridge has gotten a reputation for making life hard for homeless people who call the suburb home.

Add to those hardships the fact that the Friends in Need Food Bank doesn’t give food parcels to people who aren’t on welfare and don’t have a fixed address.

The policy is unusual amongst Lower Mainland food banks: most say they will give the same amount of food to a homeless person as to someone with housing.

“I’ve heard that [in Vancouver] the food bank will help the homeless and give you something,” said Tracy Scott, a supporter of a tent city in Maple Ridge. “Ours won’t. They won’t give even give you a bag of non-perishables.”

Scott was in Vancouver June 5 to speak about the importance of tent cities, encampments that are becoming more common across Metro Vancouver as homeless rates have risen 30 per cent over the past three years.

In Maple Ridge, a proposal to open two low-barrier shelters was vociferously opposed by residents over fears of disorder, crime and abandoned needles. Last month, one of only two homeless shelters shut its doors. Scott said people in Maple Ridge are often threatened for being homeless or helping them. But gathering together in a tent city makes life easier and safer for homeless people.

The Maple Ridge food bank did give food parcels to homeless people 15 years ago, said Mary Robson, executive director. But bylaw officers asked them to stop because people “would be cooking a can of baked beans in their campfire and then they would leave it all behind the next day, in really unsanitary conditions.”

The food bank does donate food to a shelter run by the Salvation Army, Robson added. That shelter offers one meal every day at the shelter, a program that is open to everyone, said Darrell Pilgrim, executive director of Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

And homeless people who show up at the food bank will get something, like a jar of peanut butter and a loaf of bread, if they are truly in need, Robson said.

“But then they’ll go to the corner and smash the peanut butter and rip of a piece of bread and leave the rest and a volunteer has to clean it up,” Robson said.

When Metro asked how many times this kind of incident has happened, Robson gave another anecdote:

“Today one guy who’s registered — now he may have fallen out of…housing, I’ll have to check on that — but he came and got his hamper and went across the street where three other men were waiting and the four of them divvied it up,” she said.

Robson said the men were rude to the business they were sitting in front of; when Metro asked how they were being rude, Robson said the men were sitting in the parking lot of the business and then left garbage behind when they left.

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Calgary Food Bank, and food banks serving Langley and South Surrey/White Rock, all told Metro they give food packages containing two days of food to homeless people, once a week.