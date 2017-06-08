Two-year-old New Westminster girl dies in tragic drowning: Police
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A two-year-old girl has died in what police in New Westminster, B.C., say is a suspected drowning.
Police say officers responded to a home after a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
New Westminster police Sgt. Jeff Scott says the toddler was transported to hospital where she was tragically pronounced dead.
Scott says the department's major crime unit is investigation along with the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death.
He says at this point, it appears foul play is not suspected.
Police did not reveal the circumstances around the apparent drowning death.
