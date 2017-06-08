Vancouver’s ‘beer island’ to get a World Oceans Day cleanup

Vancouver’s infamous “beer island” is getting some TLC this weekend.

Officially called Habitat Island, the small patch of land off the False Creek seawall near Olympic Village is a favourite hangout for young, and not so young, people to sneak a drink on a hot day while looking across the water at the downtown Vancouver skyline.

Inevitably, that means its secluded rocky shore is also usually littered with empty bottles and can.

That makes it a perfect location for this year’s World Oceans Day beach cleanup, organized by the Surfrider Foundation, City of Vancouver, Fraser Riverkpeer, Sea Smart, SPEC and 4Oceans.

“We’re expecting over 100 people to attend,” Surfrider Vancouver vice-chair Kat Jayme said of Saturday’s event. “It’s a great place to celebrate World Oceans Day. It’s right in False Creek, it’s going to be on the weekend, so everyone will be out. If you’re walking along the beach with your dog and you see all these people with bucket, a lot of people approach us and ask what we’re doing. It’s a great place where conversations get started.”

Jayme said cigarette butts are by far the most common litter Surfrider sees on beaches during its monthly cleanups.

She encourages anyone concerned about the environment or interested in ocean protection to come to the event Saturday.

“It’s a way to get out there, get some fresh air, enjoy the beautiful view and meet like-minded people who are passionate about the environment,” she said. “You feel a sense of accomplishment after the cleanup is done, like you’ve done your part for the day.”

The beach cleanup runs from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Habitat Island.