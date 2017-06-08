Vancouver may extend brewery hours under proposed liquor policy
City staff recommend extending brewery lounge hours to midnight, allowing art galleries to sell alcohol and permitting liquor sales at grocery stores.
Breweries in Vancouver may soon be able to stay open later.
City staff have released the findings of its liquor policy review and have made 32 recommendations to city council it says will promote health and safety, foster creativity and the local economy, and ensure there’s an effective regulatory framework in place.
The key recommendations in the report include allowing grocery stores to sell liquor within the city, allowing arts and culture establishments like art galleries to sell alcohol, expanding outdoor patio seats and allowing craft breweries and distillers to stay open until midnight.
Staff are also recommending changes to make the Granville entertainment strip more manageable, including a “last entry” program that would prohibit Granville Street clubs and bars from letting in new patrons within an hour before closing time.
The city is expected to keep a moratorium in place on new bars and liquor stores in the Downtown Eastside and the Granville strip.
The city launched its own liquor policy review after the provincial government introduced sweeping reforms in 2015.
“Recent changes in provincial liquor regulations present an opportunity to update city licensing policies to support local arts, culture and general social engagement,” said Kaye Krishna, general manager of licensing at the city in a statement. “In this policy review we shout to strike a balanced approach that enables more choices for individuals and businesses while factoring in the immediate and long term social and public health harms of liquor.”
