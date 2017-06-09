B.C. man's Facebook page celebrated terror attacks in Western countries: trial

VANCOUVER — The trial of a British Columbia man accused of posting terrorist propaganda on his Facebook page has heard the writings appeared to celebrate so-called "lone wolf" attacks in Western countries.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial for Othman Hamdan is focusing on 85 social-media posts as expert witness RCMP Const. Tarek Mokdad testifies for the Crown.

Hamdan has pleaded not guilty to charges of encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief, all for terrorist purposes, and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.

One post in October 2014 calls those fighting against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant "terrorists" and applauds lone wolves, or those who commit violent acts of terror on their own aimed at Western countries.

Another post the same month calls a man who rammed a car into Canadian soldiers in Quebec the "real hero" for hitting "evil Canadian forces" on their soil.